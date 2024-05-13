Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.54. 3,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.93.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

