H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday. 1,712,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session's volume of 1,088,769 shares. The stock last traded at $52.75 and had previously closed at $53.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 438.9% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $3,149,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

