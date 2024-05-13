H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF) Insider David Groves Acquires 50,000 Shares

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Free Report) insider David Groves acquired 50,000 shares of H&G High Conviction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$47,500.00 ($31,456.95).
H&G High Conviction Price Performance
H&G High Conviction Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%.
