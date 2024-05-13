HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Mizuho

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE DINO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 248,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

