Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.51. 1,960,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,073,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global Price Performance
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
