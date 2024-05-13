Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Reaches $3.27 on Major Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $103.20 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00005207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.17757458 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $11,286,246.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

