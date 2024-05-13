Head to Head Review: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 1.60 -$514.56 million N/A N/A SecureWorks $365.88 million 1.52 -$86.04 million ($1.01) -6.24

Profitability

SecureWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A SecureWorks -23.52% -9.56% -6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 2 0 2.17 SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50

SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 83.1% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats SecureWorks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

