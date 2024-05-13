HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 13,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,138. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

