HC Wainwright Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $84.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

PRTA stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 480,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. Prothena has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Prothena by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

