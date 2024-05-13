Grove Collaborative (GROV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Grove Collaborative has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 233.28% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

Shares of NYSE GROV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 46,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,987.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 349,605 shares in the company, valued at $674,737.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,523 shares of company stock worth $103,417 and sold 19,455 shares worth $32,263. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

