Grove Collaborative (GROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Grove Collaborative has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.28%. The company had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million.

Shares of GROV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 48,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,737.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 52,523 shares of company stock worth $103,417 and sold 19,455 shares worth $32,263. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

