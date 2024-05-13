Grok (GROK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.70 Million

Grok (GROK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Grok has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Grok has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grok token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.01064754 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $7,565,810.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.