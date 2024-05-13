Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Erik D. Ragatz Acquires 100,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 2,817,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

