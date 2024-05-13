Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the April 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.30.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
