Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 213,894 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,294,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 568,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 4,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 453,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.56. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

