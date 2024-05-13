Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 6.90% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,589,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,504,000 after buying an additional 649,957 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 79,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,919,000.

GCOR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.48. 29,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

