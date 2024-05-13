Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Monday. 14,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session's volume of 27,420 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

