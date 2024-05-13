Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 27,420 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.