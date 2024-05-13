Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 27,420 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
