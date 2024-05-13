Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,349,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 29,955,598 shares.The stock last traded at $0.87 and had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 10.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

