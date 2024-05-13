Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 9,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $318.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 440,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Stories

