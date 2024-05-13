GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.91.
About GeoVax Labs
