GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.91.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

