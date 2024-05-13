GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,547 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,424,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.53. 543,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

