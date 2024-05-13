Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance

Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. It offers G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products consisting of G2 Communicator software, cloud or on-premise hosting servers, internet protocol end points of varying solutions, and G2 visual communicators; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

