Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 421,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

