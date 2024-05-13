Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 42,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,658. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.