Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of FOSLL opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.