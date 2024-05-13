Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of FOSLL opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
