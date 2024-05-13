Forum Financial Management LP Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,774,000 after purchasing an additional 679,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 656,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

