Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,080,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,583,000 after purchasing an additional 561,176 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,724,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,877,000 after buying an additional 306,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,026,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,901,000 after buying an additional 334,623 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.26. 24,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

