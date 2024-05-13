Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Fortinet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

