Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

