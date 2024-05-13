Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.79. 1,282,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,777. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

