Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

GSK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.