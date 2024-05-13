Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.22 on Monday, hitting $628.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,392. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.