Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Organigram as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 771,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,379. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.61 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGI

Organigram Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.