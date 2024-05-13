Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 53,018,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,190,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

