Fluence Energy’s (FLNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,504. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

