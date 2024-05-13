First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
FIXD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 338,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,134. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
