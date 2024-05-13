First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is One Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $50,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. 104,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,898. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

