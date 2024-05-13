First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$10.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.61.

TSE:FM opened at C$18.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.9626943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

