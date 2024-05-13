First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FA. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get First Advantage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of FA opened at $15.99 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 115,370 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Advantage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 240,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3,654.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.