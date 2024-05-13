Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $53.05

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $54.95. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 1,156,047 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,754,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.