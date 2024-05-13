Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.04

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.04 and last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 643244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

