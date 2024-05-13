Fetch.ai Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $158.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00052807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

