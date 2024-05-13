Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 98.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 380.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

