Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,583.70

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,583.70 and last traded at C$1,573.53, with a volume of 7883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,571.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,499.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,352.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and sold 5,649 shares worth $7,124,295. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

