Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 37,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,649 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184,392 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.09 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.