Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.35% of Evergy worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 228.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 715,892 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 706.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 434,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 753.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 383,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.90. 151,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,572. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

