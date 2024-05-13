Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the April 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

EVBN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

