Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.77.

ESQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $598,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

