Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,011. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

