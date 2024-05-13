Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.18

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 225692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Equitable Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $341,737.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

